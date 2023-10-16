SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A registered sex offender plans to plead guilty for the same crime he was convicted of in 2005.

In April, we reported 47-year-old Kent Joy from New Underwood was back behind bars on federal child pornography charges. This week he is expected to enter a guilty plea.

Court documents say authorities found more than 4,700 images and over 500 videos of child pornography on six devices that were taken from Joy’s home.

In a factual basis statement, Joy admits to struggling with an addiction to child porn. He faces between 15 to 40 years in prison when he’s sentenced.