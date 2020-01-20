Sex offender agrees to plead guilty to enticing girl

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Court records show a convicted sex offender plans to plead guilty to enticing an 11-year-old Rapid City girl by sending her explicit messages and photos.

The agreement with prosecutors has John Carl Sanders entering a guilty plea to enticing a minor using the internet as a registered sex offender.

The crime carries a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life behind bars. in prison. Federal prosecutors have agreed to drop a second count of sexually exploiting a minor. Court documents say Sanders, then 45, communicated with the girl in December 2018 using Skout, an app used for dating and finding friends.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.