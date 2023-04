SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A convicted sex offender plans to plead guilty to making child pornography.

Keenan Chidaushe

26-year old Keenan Chidaushe has signed a federal statement saying he shot a sexual video of an underage girl in 2021.

He is scheduled to plead guilty next month and faces 15-to-30 years in prison.

He’s on the sex offender registry for sexually exploiting two teenage girls in 2017.