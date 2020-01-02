Sex offender accused of taking kidnapping victim to Colorado

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City sex offender is charged with kidnapping.

Authorities arrested Christopher Bald Eagle in the Denver area. The criminal complaint says he kidnapped someone in South Dakota right after Christmas and then left the state.

The document does not include the victim’s age. It only says the person was under the age of 18 and was not a family member.

The 65-year-old suspect is on the registry for sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl in 1992.

He has a history of failing to register as a sex offender.

