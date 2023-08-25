HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Court documents say a ride from a Lyft driver took a scary turn for a Sioux Falls woman when she requested a ride to a friend’s house in Harrisburg early Sunday morning.

When the driver showed up, the backseat was crowded so he encouraged her to sit in the front.

Andrew White Eyes

Court documents say he began telling her how pretty she was and that he wanted to make her his housewife.

The documents go on to say he kept trying to touch her, so she called her friend and that’s when the driver pulled out a gun and put it to her ribs.

During the investigation, authorities discovered the driver – Andrew White Eyes – is a convicted sex offender.

In this latest case, he’s charged with sexual contact without consent and kidnapping.

We are going through the documents and looking into White Eyes’ criminal history and will have a full report later today on KELOLAND News.