SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A sex offender – convicted of a handful of crimes spanning four decades – is now accused of indecent exposure.

Investigators say 68-year-old Timothy McGinley was naked inside a laundromat along North Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls

This afternoon, he was given a PR bond and released.

According to the South Dakota Sex offender registry, in 1980 he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 52-year-old woman.

His most recent crime was last year involving a 14-year-old boy.