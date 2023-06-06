SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A convicted sex offender is back behind bars, accused of another sex crime.

25-year-old Benjamin Olsen is on the sex offender registry for raping a 15-year-old in 2021.

Benjamin Olsen | Courtesy South Dakota Sex Offender Registry

In that case, he received a 10-year suspended prison sentence, meaning he’d stay out of prison as long as he stayed out of trouble.

He was booked back into jail on Monday afternoon. He’s now accused of soliciting a minor.

Court documents say it happened Monday in Minnehaha County. Olsen is also charged with failing to register as a sex offender.

His bond is set at $100,000 cash only.