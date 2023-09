SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Strong to severe storms are possible Monday night, September 4th, mainly affecting west, northwest and north central portions of South Dakota until 8:00 p.m. (MDT).

The SDDPS announced quarter-size hail and wind gusts of 65-75 mph are possible.

The National Weather Service cautioned that severe thunderstorms could also produce heavy rain in these designated areas.