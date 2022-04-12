SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A series of severe thunderstorms developed over southeastern KELOLAND Tuesday evening.
The storms are said to include the possibility of hail and strong winds. There were tornado warnings for a time as well.
Shortly after 6 p.m., hail was reported in Tea and southwest Sioux Falls. A viewer also reported nickel-sized hail in Mitchell.
The KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center is fully staffed for the evening. Look for updates on the weather in this story, on KELO-TV and social media.