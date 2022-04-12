SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A series of severe thunderstorms developed over southeastern KELOLAND Tuesday evening.

The storms are said to include the possibility of hail and strong winds. There were tornado warnings for a time as well.

Shortly after 6 p.m., hail was reported in Tea and southwest Sioux Falls. A viewer also reported nickel-sized hail in Mitchell.

  • Hail in Parkston, South Dakota
  • Kayaking in Sioux Falls from Mike Rutten
  • Hail in Parkston area from the South Dakota Highway Patrol
  • Hail near Parkston Courtesy: Jordyn Lippert
  • Hail south of Parkston – Courtesy: Megan Perry
  • Pebble-sized hail in southern Sioux Falls
  • Hail in Tea, S.D.
  • Hail at baseball fields in Tea from Grant Sweeter
  • Pea to marble sized hail in southwest Sioux Falls from Jody Staples
  • Sioux Falls Hail – Courtesy: Brandy Fink
  • Hail – Courtesy: Chayse Weber
  • Hail from Ethan – Courtesy: Jamie Hoffman
The KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center is fully staffed for the evening. Look for updates on the weather in this story, on KELO-TV and social media.