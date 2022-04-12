SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A series of severe thunderstorms developed over southeastern KELOLAND Tuesday evening.

The storms are said to include the possibility of hail and strong winds. There were tornado warnings for a time as well.

Shortly after 6 p.m., hail was reported in Tea and southwest Sioux Falls. A viewer also reported nickel-sized hail in Mitchell.

Hail in Parkston, South Dakota

Kayaking in Sioux Falls from Mike Rutten

Hail in Parkston area from the South Dakota Highway Patrol

Hail near Parkston Courtesy: Jordyn Lippert

Hail south of Parkston – Courtesy: Megan Perry

Pebble-sized hail in southern Sioux Falls tonight.

Hail in Tea, SD.

Hail at baseball fields in Tea from Grant Sweeter

Hail in southwest Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Hail – Courtesy: Brandy Fink

Hail – Courtesy: Chayse Weber

Hail from Ethan – Courtesy: Jamie Hoffman

