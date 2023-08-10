SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A front moving across South Dakota is bringing with it severe weather.
A storm in northeast South Dakota included a tornado warning Thursday evening for southeastern Brown County and north central Spink County.
There is a slight risk, in yellow, in eastern KELOLAND. The marginal risk, in green, surrounds the slight risk and reaches southwestern South Dakota. In eastern KELOLAND large hail and strong winds will be the main threat. The threat of severe weather diminishes after sunset in western South Dakota, but in eastern KELOLAND, the threat continues into the overnight hours.
You can track storms for yourself using a variety of resources from KELOLAND.
KELOLAND Weather online resources
Check your KELOLAND Storm Tracker app for hour-by-hour forecasts, live radar information and get alerts when severe weather is in your area.
We’re also active on social media so you can follow @KELOLANDWeather on Twitter for more timely updates or KELOLAND Weather on Facebook for big picture weather warnings.
For your inner storm chaser, our live cams stream what’s happening live all over KELOLAND, so you can catch a glimpse of the storms from across the area.
If you take photos of the storms or any damage, share them with us by emailing ushare@keloland.com or using #KELOwx on Social Media.