Severe weather damage a lot to handle for kids

Waking up to this kind of damage is a lot for people to handle, especially kids.

Alyssa Olson took her six-year-old daughter Isabella on a tour of the damage in their neighborhood.

Olson says her daughter was sad to see the destruction and asked how this could happened.

Olson says she is reassuring her daughter everyone is okay and things can be replaced.

Olson said, “I think it’s important that you explain things to children so that they understand what’s going on so that they don’t have to feel fearful. Like that’s going on or is this going to hurt us?”

Olson says they stayed in contact with family through the night to make sure everyone stayed safe through the storm.