Severe weather aftermath: “Our community is extremely responsive”

It’s been a long day for people in Sioux Falls after a wild night of weather.

Three tornadoes touched down briefly in Sioux Falls Tuesday night.

The EF2s were reported near Avera Behavioral Health and Heart Hospital, 41st street, and the Heather Ridge neighborhood in south western Sioux Falls.



Parts of the city also experienced winds at least 90-100 miles per hour.

From downed trees to damaged homes to devastated businesses, severe weather left a major mark on the City of Sioux Falls nearly 24 hours ago.

“Damage to property and homes is extensive,” Sioux Falls Public Works Director Mark Cotter said.



From street crews to first responders and everyone in between, the city and its partners are staying busy.



In fact, by 5 a.m. Wednesday Sioux Falls Fire Rescue had already went on about 350 calls for service.



“We immediately went into a system overload where we started taking emergency calls only,” Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief Brad Goodroad said.



Support from the state and federal levels started pouring in.



“All the way from the White House down to our Congressman and everyone in between has already reached out Sioux Falls asking what we need right now. I think that also speaks to the family nature of Sioux Falls and South Dakotans and how we work together during something like this,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.



Mayor TenHaken thanked the community for its resiliency.



“Man, when something like this happens our community is extremely responsive and extremely supportive,” TenHaken said.

No deaths or life-threatening injuries have been reported.