SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Severe weather is moving across South Dakota at this time.

The tornado warning in Hand County has been allowed to expire. A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 1:15 p.m. CT Tuesday. 80 mph gusts and tennis ball sized hail are possible with this storm, moving east at 25 mph.

Damage reports are coming in from the Highmore area– a roof has been blown off of a home.

Storm clouds in Aberdeen | Leslie Young

This storm has a history of 70-100 mph winds. Large hail has also been reported.

Here’s a look at Futurecast:

Storms are expected to hit the Sioux Falls area around 7 p.m.

