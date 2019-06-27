Severe storms hit parts of KELOLAND

UPDATED 11:50 a.m. — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Heavy rains made for a difficult commute Thursday morning in Sioux Falls. A flash flood warning was issued due to the fast falling rain.

The KELOLAND Storm Center tracked the heaviest of rain falling at 7:40 a.m.– it was estimated to be nearly four inches per hour.

Cars were stalled across the city. Lennox reported about three inches of rain in the area, causing ditches to fill up quickly with water. Water began covering some gravel roads, making them difficult to travel on.

UPDATED 10:57 a.m. SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday morning’s thunderstorms have left a mark in Sioux Falls and the surrounding area.

One tree near Worthing was struck by lightning. Judy Bellefy sent KELOLAND News a photo of the damage. You can see other photos from the storm in the gallery below.

If you have photos or video to share from your area of KELOLAND, send them to ushare@keloland.com. Please include your name and location. One view sent us a photo of the storm moving into the Larchwood, Iowa area.

Beauty before the storm west of Larchwood | Paige S.

Flooding at warehouse | Calvin Carter

Lightning hit tree in Worthing Thursday morning | Judy Bellefy

Sunrise as the storm rolled in around 5:30 a.ml. | Andi Hartman

Lightning hitting tower east of Sioux Falls | Eric Van Donge

UPDATED: 7:54 a.m. SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Heavy rain hammered parts of Sioux Falls as part of a system of thunderstorms impacting many areas of eastern KELOLAND Thursday morning.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Lincoln, Minnehaha and Turner Counties until 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

A downpour around 7:30 a.m. in downtown Sioux Falls caused some quick flash flooding in areas. There has also been reports of hail in Parker and Harrisburg.

The rain is crazy in downtown Sioux Falls right now. Philips Ave is like a river. #kelowx pic.twitter.com/0vAMwbQecn — Hannah Olsen (@KELOHannah) June 27, 2019

6:10 a.m. BUTTE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Western KELOLAND already has seen some strong weather as storms moved through overnight.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office posted this picture on Facebook. It shows storm clouds near Belle Fourche.

The post warned people of 70 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail.

On the eastern side of the state, reports of some hail and lots of lightning have been found with many storms early Thursday morning.

Track the weather in your area by downloading the KELOLAND Storm Tracker app.