Severe flood damage in Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second time in two months, South Dakota’s City of Riders is experiencing a lot of flood damage from the storms and heavy rain. Thursday night, water was dumped on the town of Sturgis.

3 to 5 reported inches of rain hit Sturgis last night, and flood damage and debris have taken over many important roads, bike paths, and even the city park.

“This is a significant amount of rain in a very short amount of time on a ground that was already of course saturated,” Ainslie said.

Homeowners in the city are feeling the effects of the second big rain storm in two months.

“Last night we had one heck of a rain storm, some hail, it rained the other night. We just can’t handle it all,” Plymale said.

Fortunately, what may have been a large cause of the flooding is something that can be managed.

“There is a significant amount of debris that’s upstream. Unfortunatly people cut logs and put it into the creek bed, upstream outside the city and as the flood waters came in that pushed against the culverts creating blockages and created several failures,” Ainslie said.

The city hopes to open their city park and major roads as soon as possible, especially with the Rally coming up on August 2nd.

“This is going to have an impact but at the same point we are going to be open for business for the states largest tourism event and we will have a good time for everyone,” Ainsley said.

“The rally will go on, we might get lucky, we might get half a million people, you just never know,” Plymale said.

The City of Sturgis asks people to not put logs into the creekbeds, clear small inlets of debris in neighborhoods, and to stay behind the barricades on closed off areas. To find all of the road closures check out a link we’re including in this story.