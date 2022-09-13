SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local brewery is giving back to the community in a tasty way.

Severance Brewing Company has created a fruity, blueberry beer as part of a fundraiser for the United Way 2023 campaign. On Thursday, they will be launching the new flavor from 4 to 7 p.m. and donating $1 from every tap sold.

This is more than just a beer, it’s a way of giving back to the community.

“At Severance we try to give back every month to some local organization within the community. That’s one of the things that we’ve held dear since we opened and working with United Way with their launch this month and everything they do to give back to the community it just seemed like a really great fit,” said Scott Heckel, owner and head brewer.

“We are so fortunate to have a lot of support from local businesses, you know we really rely heavily on employee campaigns and employers letting us come in and partner with them so it’s so important for us to really know what’s going on in our community, have those partnerships, have those relationships, and we are so appreciative to live in a community that is so supportive,” said Olivia Essig, campaign director for Sioux Empire United Way.

‘Brewberry Way’ is new flavor for the brewery, combining wheat ale and blueberry.

“We’ve done a lot of fruited sour beers and we’ve done a couple fruited IPAs but we’ve never actually done a fruited wheat so this is the first time that we’ve been able to do that,” said Heckel.

Not only is severance brewery donating money from each tap sold throughout the event, they are also letting you round up your tab throughout the month of September to benefit the United Way.

“One of the things that craft brewing community has done for a long time is to really tie into their community and give back,” said Heckel. “We kind of follow that motto that if we take care of others, they’ll take care of us, so that’s something that we’ve really held dear since we opened.”

“I love seeing people come together and that comradery and come together and give back to the community. In Sioux Falls and surrounding areas, the four-county area, giving back is so instrumental to who we are in this area so it’s so fun to meet the people, look them in the face and just say thank you,” said Essig.

If you can’t make it to the event, there will also be four packs of Brewberry Way at some local grocery stores. For every four-pack sold, a dollar will be donated to United Way.