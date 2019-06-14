Severance hopes to begin brewing beer soon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new craft brewery in downtown Sioux Falls hopes to begin making beer next week. Severance Brewing Company sits right across the street from Levitt at the Falls in the Cascade building.

The hops are in along with dozens of 55-pound bags of grain. Now all Severance Brewing Company needs is an inspection and this space will start kicking out new beers.

“Testing, cleaning, pasteurizing, making sure everything is ready to go. We got in a big shipment of grain last week. We have a freezer full of hops, so we’re ready to get started,” CAO and Taproom Manager Mark Stavenger said.

A few delays in construction means Stavenger could be pushing the opening date back from mid-July to early August.

“We want to make sure we have enough beer. That we don’t run out opening weekend. We’re going to start with 11-12 on tap. So it takes some time,” Stavenger said.

The rush is on though with the Levitt across the street starting to fill up its stage. Stavenger says it will create a fun atmosphere in the area.

“Excitement. It’s beautiful. Great location. You got the park. You got the Levitt. Can’t wait to get these garage doors open and have people sitting in here enjoying a beer,” Stavenger said.

With the Levitt now open and other businesses in the area coming online soon, Stavenger says in about a year Uptown will be one of the hot spots in Sioux Falls.

“Hopefully in a year from now we see Uptown as kind of the new spot in Sioux Falls. There will be so many people living down here, going through here day to day with all the events going on, all the new shopping and the new boutiques and the restaurants and stuff. We’re hoping Uptown turns into the place to be in Sioux Falls and we’re hoping to be a part of that,” Stavenger said.

If you’re interested in working at Severance, the company is now hiring.