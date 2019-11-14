Severance Brewing honoring Veterans all month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls brewery is honoring Veterans all month long.

Severance Brewing Company is giving a portion of the proceeds from its “Give Back Tap” to Midwest Honor Flight. The organization takes KELOLAND Veterans to our nation’s capital to see the memorials built in their honor.

This Friday, Severance is also hosting a special event from 6-8 p.m. A $10 donation or more will get customers $2 off their first beer.

“So their representatives will be here. You can learn more about them. Watch a video about what they do and anybody that donates to them will get a discount on beer,” Mark Stavenger said.

Friday’s event at Severance runs from 6-8 p.m.