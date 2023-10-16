SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Purse thieves targeted soccer fans over the weekend.

Sioux Falls police received reports thefts at fields on opposite sides of the city.

“One of them was at the Sanford Crossing. Must have been some soccer event going on. I don’t have an exact number, maybe three or four different cars had windows broken and purses taken,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

There were also broken windows and stolen handbags at Yankton Trail Park.

The weekend crimes are a reminder that in addition to locking your doors, it’s important not to leave valuables in your car.