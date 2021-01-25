Several vehicles broken into on Monday morning in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When you head to the gym, make sure you’re not leaving your purse or wallet in your car. Sioux Falls police say several vehicles were broken into Monday morning outside of fitness centers in southwestern Sioux Falls.

“It’s great that people lock their cars but please don’t leave valuables inside of them. It’s just too easy for somebody to break a window. It takes just a matter of seconds to reach inside to grab something and they’re gone,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls police said.

Police say places like gyms and daycares are quick targets for suspects. If you were a victim of such a left, you should contact police.