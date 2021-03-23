Several USF students receive COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is making progress vaccinating people against COVID-19.

More than a third of the population has received at least one shot. Several students at the University of Sioux Falls are now part of that group.

Through a partnership with Avera Health, USF was able to offer shots to students who live in residence halls or work on campus.

“I feel that it’s important because I think it will be mandatory in the future to travel and also it’s pretty cool to get it done here and seeing everybody showing up,” USF freshman Carter Copple said.

USF does not require students or employees to be vaccinated, however, the university is trying to make the vaccines more accessible to those who want the shot.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak.

