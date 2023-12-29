SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Employer contributions to unemployment insurance will be cut by one-half of a percent on Jan. 1 in South Dakota.

Governor Kristi Noem said in a news release this .5% cut will be an $18 million tax cut for businesses in the state.

Noem cited a healthy unemployment trust fund balance as a major reason for the cut.

Other tax changes that start on Jan. 1 include an increase in the general sales and use tax rate from 1% to 2% in the cities of Aurora, Hecla and Lake City.

South Dakota municipalities are able to implement new tax rates or change existing tax rates on Jan. 1 or July 1 each year, according to South Dakota Codified Law 10-52-9.