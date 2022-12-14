SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Department of Transportation crews were involved with several ongoing rescue operations Wednesday night in the midst of a massive winter storm.

Authorities say they’re having a huge issue with people using secondary highways as a way to avoid the Interstate closures.

But not everybody is heeding the warning and it’s putting lives in danger.

KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen spoke with Craig Smith the director of operations with the DOT who told us there are over a dozen stranded vehicles with some still yet to be rescued.

Don: Tell me about these rescue operations what’s transpiring?

Craig: They really need to be coordinated, one you’re trying to figure out where they are at and trying to get there with the right equipment. I know some of the crews I heard talking about seven foot drifts and having to have loaders and not just our plow trucks to try and get to some of those locations and with the snow and wind it really becomes a challenge this time of night.

Smith says so far everyone is okay, but there were others who they haven’t been able to reach as of 9:30 p.m.