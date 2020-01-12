Several people sent to hospital after multiple crashes near Elk Point

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – Interstate 29 is reopened near Elk Point, S.D. after several cars were involved in a crash.

The crash happened at 2:36 p.m. on Sunday afternoon after the snow started to come down in the area.

According to the Union County Sheriff Deputy, there were six crashes in total with 12 vehicles involved. About five to seven people were sent to area hospitals and at least five cars have been totaled.

Authorities confirmed that an Elk Point Fire vehicle was struck by another vehicle at the scene.

No injuries to the first responders were reported.