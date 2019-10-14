Several people evacuated from a nursing home in Rapid City on Monday

Several people were evacuated from a nursing home in Rapid City Monday morning after a truck hit the power lines.

About 10 a.m., the fire department was called to the Avantara nursing home on Star and North 7th Street.

Investigators say a delivery truck struck the powerlines, causing the top of a power pole to come crashing down.

It also damaged the fire sprinkler system, causing a water leak in the building.

“Power was off to the building including the emergency generator for a period of time until we could isolate the building both electricity and gas,” Jim Bussell, Public Information Officer for Rapid City Fire Dept., said.

Crews worked quickly to get the emergency generator back on.

Avantara staff and firefighters were able to move all the residents to a safe location.

No one was hurt.