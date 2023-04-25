MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (KELO) — In Minnesota, several communities are still under a flood warning, but the National Weather Service says conditions this week will help to lower water levels.

Some rivers have crested while others continue to rise slowly.

Meteorologists say for the Mississippi and Minnesota Rivers, it could take weeks for the flooding to recede since there is still so much water upstream.

Authorities also say even if a road no longer has water over it, people should still not drive on it until the road closure signs are removed.