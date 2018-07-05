Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Several cities have canceled or postponed Independence Day fireworks displays due to the weather.

The Sioux Falls Jaycees tells KELOLAND News circumstances do not allow them to reschedule.

Harrisburg, Vermillion, Yankton, and Sioux Center, IA have been rescheduled for Thursday.

Lennox, West Lake Okoboji, IA and Spirit Lake, IA has been rescheduled for Saturday.

After careful consideration and a close watch on the weather radar, the firework show for the City of Yankton will be postponed until tomorrow (Thursday, July 5th) at 10pm. Hope to see you all there. — City of Yankton (@CityofYankton) July 4, 2018

ALERT: Vermillion Fireworks Display has been postponed till July 5th. Congrats Mother Nature, we are now extending America’s Birthday!

Fireworks will happen tomorrow night, July 5th. — Vermillion, SD (@VermillionSD) July 4, 2018

KELOLAND News will update this page as we hear about more updates.

For the latest on the forecast, click here to visit the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.

This is developing story.