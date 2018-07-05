Local News

Update: Sioux Falls Fireworks Display Canceled Due To Weather, Other Cities Postponed

Posted: Jul 04, 2018 07:30 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 04:59 AM CDT

Several cities have canceled or postponed Independence Day fireworks displays due to the weather. 

The Sioux Falls Jaycees tells KELOLAND News circumstances do not allow them to reschedule.

Harrisburg, Vermillion, Yankton, and Sioux Center, IA have been rescheduled for Thursday.

Lennox, West Lake Okoboji, IA and Spirit Lake, IA has been rescheduled for Saturday.

 

 

 

 

 

KELOLAND News will update this page as we hear about more updates. 

For the latest on the forecast, click here to visit the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center. 

This is developing story. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


