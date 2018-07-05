Update: Sioux Falls Fireworks Display Canceled Due To Weather, Other Cities Postponed
Several cities have canceled or postponed Independence Day fireworks displays due to the weather.
The Sioux Falls Jaycees tells KELOLAND News circumstances do not allow them to reschedule.
Harrisburg, Vermillion, Yankton, and Sioux Center, IA have been rescheduled for Thursday.
Lennox, West Lake Okoboji, IA and Spirit Lake, IA has been rescheduled for Saturday.
KELOLAND News will update this page as we hear about more updates.
For the latest on the forecast, click here to visit the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.
This is developing story.
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.