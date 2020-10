WOLSEY, S.D. (KELO) — Several fire departments responded to a large slough fire in northwest Beadle County Wednesday.

The Wolsey Firefighter Association was one of the agencies that responded. They posted pictures on Facebook saying it took seven hours to get the fire out.

The Beadle County Emergency Management says standing water and soft ground in the slough made it hard for crews to reach the fire.

Officials believe it was sparked by an ATV.