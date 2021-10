SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire that has displaced its residents.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said they were called to a reported house fire on the 1000 Block of East 8th Street Friday morning. Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from a basement window when they arrived. Crews were able to put the fire out in 20 minutes.

Multiple pets were removed from the home and given back to the owners, officials said.

No injuries were reported.