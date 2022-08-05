BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies responded to a Thursday morning barn fire in Brookings.

According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, when crews arrived at the barn on 196th Street, the structure and hay bales were on fire. The responding departments were able to extinguish the flames while on the scene for nearly three hours.

While some horses and cattle were able to escape the barn, five goats, twelve chickens and ten cats died in the fire. Authorities estimate $48,920 in damage as a result of the fire.

Courtesy Brookings County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy Brookings County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy Brookings County Sheriff’s Office

The fire is under investigation by the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.