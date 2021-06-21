Several agencies respond to multi-vehicle crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Sioux Falls responded to a multi-vehicle crash southeast of Sioux Falls Monday night.

The crash happened earlier Monday evening near the intersection of Highway 11 and 85th Street East.

Our KELOLAND News crew on scene could see four vehicles being towed away. Two pickups, an SUV and a minivan all had damage.

Highway 11 was closed for a time from 57th Street South.

Several agencies responded to the crash including Highway Patrol and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office.

KELOLAND News has reached out to both departments and are still waiting to hear back with more details.