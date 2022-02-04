SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One new flu death was reported in last week’s influenza report by the South Dakota Department of Health.

Health officials say the death was in Faulk County and its the seventh flu-related death during the 2021-22 season.

Flu activity remains at a “widespread” level across the state as 518 new cases were confirmed last week. There were 10 new hospitalizations for a total of 165 this flu season.

In the 2021-22 flu season, there have been 6,549 cases and 155 hospitalizations with the flu season peaking in the fourth week of December. You can find more influenza information on the state health department’s website.

Doctors have said it’s not too late to receive a flu shot.