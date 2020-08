LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the people responsible for a string of stolen vehicles.

Investigators say they’ve received seven reports of stolen vehicles from Harrisburg and Canton. So far authorities have found a few of the vehicles crashed and abandoned in ditches.

If you have any information about the stolen vehicles or have surveillance video, you’re asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.