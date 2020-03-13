Seven South Dakota counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) – There are now 9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota. Health officials say there are 73 negative cases, with 11 cases still pending. McCook County is the newest county that has confirmed a case. There are now seven counties in South Dakota with cases of COVID-19.

“Several different states have now come out and said at least 1% of their populations are walking around with this COVID-19 virus,” Wendell said. “What I try to emphasize that even a small percentage of a large number, is still a large number, and so it is very important that we act now.”

Earlier this week the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

“The idea with a pandemic is that you realize that despite our best efforts, this virus has spread to many places and all over and so it is time, not that we stop fighting, but we change how we fight this virus, which is sort of this mitigation strategy,” infectious diseases physician, Sanford Health, Wendell Hoffman said.

Wendell Hoffman with Sanford Health says that is why we are seeing restrictions at nursing homes and health facilities.

And he says measures that city and state officials are taking are a step in the right direction.

“Including the school closures, and all of the many things that multiple organizations have done, the basketball tournaments are all highly appropriate because we don’t know where this is headed,” Wendell said. “The worst thing we can do is panic, we need to be measured in our response, we need to act on what we know rather than what we don’t know.”

Right now testing for the coronavirus is only available at the state level. However, at a press conference Friday afternoon, both Sanford and Avera both announced they are going to get their own private testing which should be available starting next week.