Seven lawmakers discuss medical marijuana, HB 1100

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In the 2020 general election, South Dakotans passed Initiated Measure 26 by nearly 70 percent. That measure calls for the legalization of medical marijuana by July first of this year. There has now been action in Pierre taken to try and push that date back a year.

Earlier this month, Gov. Kristi Noem’s office announced they wanted a one-year delay on the implementation of medical marijuana. House Bill 1100 also calls for that delay, as well as the implementation of an interim marijuana committee.

When that bill was brought up today at the year’s second Legislative Coffee hosted by the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce at Southeast Technical Institute, the lawmakers in attendance had differing views. Four of the seven legislators said they wouldn’t support the bill.

“Our state government has known since November 3rd of 2020 that South Dakotans overwhelmingly voted for medical marijuana to be implemented July 1st of 2021. So that’s been plenty of time to work on this issue,” Rep. Erin Healy (D) of Sioux Falls said.

“There are people in our cities and our state that are waiting for the use of medical marijuana that have very good reasons and medical histories that need to have that treatment option,” Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt (R) of Sioux Falls said.

“We have people that I know of that are in the military that can use this as a benefit to them for health. So I’m going to have a hard time in voting for the bill,” Sen. Larry Zikmund (R) of Sioux Falls said.

“You know, when the pandemic came around, I think the public was completely confident in the health department’s ability to deal with that. Same with this issue. When the voters decided, yes, we agree with IM 26, we trust the health department. we believe in them,” Jamison said.

Representative Doug Barthel and Senator Maggie Sutton, each of Sioux Falls, did not specifically say whether or not they would support House Bill 1100.

“So I want to make sure that we got it right. I’m not necessarily in favor of this bill in its entirety. Perhaps there’s a way we can do this as a stepped approach,” Rep. Doug Barthel (R) of Sioux Falls said.

“Part of the responsibility as a legislator is to ensure, thoroughly, that when Measure 26 got passed, that when it does get into law, that it is thoroughly looked into,” Sen. Maggie Sutton (R) of Sioux Falls said.

Representative Steven Haugaard of Sioux Falls was the only legislator at the event to say they supported the bill.

“I seriously doubt that the majority of voters read the totality of the initiated measure. There’s over ten thousand words in that measure. You can see it’s cut and pasted in a lot of areas,” Rep. Steven Haugaard (R) of Sioux Falls said.

House Bill 1100 was passed by the House State Affairs committee on Wednesday.