Seven dog teams from CO, WY and MT join in on the search for two missing persons in the Black Hills

ROCKERVILLE, S.D. (KELO) — Searches are back on for hunter, Larry Genzlinger, who has been missing since last October and Serenity Dennard, who disappeared from the Children’s Home Society over a year ago. Dog teams from out of state have joined the effort in western South Dakota.

Since Saturday, Colt has been sniffing away to find any trace of Serenity.

“We basically broke our areas down into 10-acre grids and the dogs are basically gridding out those acres those areas, those segments to make sure that Serenity is or is not in those areas but once they’ve come out of those areas, those areas are cleared and we don’t need to go back into them,” Fire Chief Gail Schmidt, Rockerville VFD, said.

Today there are seven different dog teams from Colorado, Montana and Wyoming. By tomorrow, they are hoping to clear about 300 acres.

Three of the dog teams are out in the area of Sawmill Draw, Six Mile and Ditch Creek Roads. And the other four, including Colt, are here in Rockerville.

“They smell for human decomposition and depending on the situation, the wind, the temperature, they can get the odor from quite a distance so they are much better in the woods for that reason,” Kris Brock, Search Dog Handler from Wyoming, said.

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Search and Rescue, Rockerville Fire Department are also helping out with the searches.

“A special thanks to Pennington County for having us, they treat us like gold when we come. They’re a wonderful county to work for and you can tell their hearts are really in both of these searches,” Brock said.

All crews hold onto hope as the search for Larry Genzlinger and Serenity Dennard continue.

As the weather heats up over today and tomorrow, teams will be closely monitoring the dogs’ health.