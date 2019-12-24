Settlements grow in Dakotas prescribed burn that got away

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Settlements from a lawsuit over a 2013 prescribed burn that became a wildfire on the South Dakota and North Dakota border have now cost the federal government nearly $900,000.

Two more settlements were filed last week in federal court, bringing the number of resolved claims to nine. The deals were for $170,000 to the Diamond Acre Trust and $7,500 to Jamie Herman.

More settlements are likely. The suit remains open for four plaintiffs, all of whom were not able to come to terms during a settlement conference last month.

