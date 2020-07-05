Setting up the Sioux Falls fireworks show in a new location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Fireworks will soon be lighting up the sky in Sioux Falls. Usually the show is out at the W.H. Lyons fairgrounds, but the Sioux Falls Jaycees cancelled their annual event because of COVID-19. So, Sunny 93.3 partnered with a group of local businesses to make the show go on.

Lew’s Fireworks has a different terrain to work on to set up their Fourth of July show this year. Normally, they’d be preparing their explosive show out at the fairgrounds, but this Independence Day, they’ve had a location change.

“It’s very different, we like it a lot. It’s a lot better than that asphalt parking lot we’re used to,” Reggie Seuss with Lew’s Fireworks said.

Preparing a fireworks show like this one takes more than a day to pull off.

“After working the evenings, I’ve been bringing racks out, getting things ready and kind of working with the golf course so they could keep everything open and running. Now we’re starting to drop the shells into the motars and laying them onto the electronics,” Seuss said.

The Lew’s Fireworks crew started work around noon today. Dominic Leiferman has been helping put on the Sioux Falls fireworks show for about 14 years.

“So, I’m just wiring up the cakes and tucking the plastic that comes inside the box down just so it’s not up over top of the cakes. Then that way if it rains or we get any kind of inclement weather we can just come out and cover them back up real fast,” Dominic Leiferman with Lew’s Fireworks said.

The whole show is estimated to be about 22 minutes long.

“John Small with Sunny Radio puts a nice program together, he does some nice patriotic songs as well as some patriotic narrations during the show. So, he puts in a good mix. The guys up at Lew’s been working on putting all the pyrotechnics together with his soundtrack so it should be a good show,” Seuss said.

Reaction to the fireworks show is also set to be a little quieter this year with people more spaced out from the fireworks.

“It’s gonna be different tonight because usually you get to hear the roar at the end of the show but people are gonna be a ways away so that will be a little bit different,” Seuss said.

Seuss said he enjoys watching the show as well.

“It’s kind of nice, with a pyro musical, we get to sit back and watch it too so that part will be nice,” Seuss said.

The show is scheduled to start around 10:20 p.m. after the last plane lands at Sioux Falls Regional Airport. Guests will be watching from nearby parking lots.

You can find the full video of the fireworks display in the video player below: