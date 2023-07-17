SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The NFL football season is just around the corner and a former Washington High School football player will be reporting to training camp this week with the Denver Broncos.

Seth Benson, who played his college career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, is now ready to tackle the next step in his football journey; the NFL.

“Feels great obviously a new experience new opportunity,” Benson said.

Benson recently signed a contract with the Denver Broncos as a free agent.

He’s already been to minicamp with the rookies and now reports to training camp this Wednesday.

“He gets hit and buried back at the 28-yard line by Seth Benson.”

Instead of wearing black and gold, Benson will now be wearing orange and blue.

“I grew up a Broncos fan so it’s kind of a dream come true for me,” Benson said.

Benson graduated from Washington High School where he played linebacker and helped his team win three state titles.

At Iowa, the 6-foot 230-pound linebacker was a three-year starter and made 2nd team all-conference.

“How about Seth Benson with a wrap-up and tackle.”

Benson credits a lot of his success to his upbringing and how he was raised.

“Trying to get outside and he’s swarmed by Seth Benson.”

“My faith, been given the ability to do what I’ve been able to do, my family, I come from a big family that’s supportive and they’ve helped me every step along the way, been great coaches and great friends that I’ve been around who pushed me,” Benson said.

“Watch Benson number 44 he sees him point to protection and says claps above his head I’m coming I’m coming and he’s able to get the sack on third down.”

Benson finished his senior season at Iowa accumulating 91 tackles (42 solo), one sack, and one interception. If you’re going to be following Broncos training camp, Benson will be wearing number 57.