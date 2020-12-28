Serving up healthy competition with the 8th annual Downtown Burger Battle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Local restaurants are looking forward to taking a bite of the new year with Burger Battle 2021. They have a record number of restaurants with some old and new faces, and some that haven’t been seen in a while.

After a couple years of being absent from Burger Battle, General Manager of Five Guys Burgers and Fries Jose Gurrero is looking to flip the competition on its head.

“We’re very excited to be back; very excited to be a part of some healthy competition and be a part of the Downtown community,” Gurrero said.

A community that’s full of restaurants looking to claim the title of Burger Champion. Last year there were 16 competitors. Now, it’s 24.

“Over 19,000 burgers were sold in last year’s Burger Battle,” Community Outreach Coordinator for Downtown Sioux Falls Sadie Swier said.

Even restaurants that don’t sell burgers on their menu are joining in the action. Swier says the 2020 contest brought in around $25,000 to the local community.

“It just makes you aware of all the businesses that are Downtown, the smaller restaurants, the independent chains,” Gurrero said.

Keeping COVID-19 in mind, every restaurant has a carry-out and delivery option. People can vote for their favorite burger using the Downtown Digital Passport. Gurerro says he’s ready to bring their creation to the table.

“We’re going to have our ‘Bacon Cheeseburger All The Way.’ For all of our regulars, they know our ‘All The Way Burger’ is just delicious: mayo, lettuce, pickle, tomato, ketchup, mustard, grilled mushrooms, and grilled onions,” Gurrero said.

While the burgers may be greasy, Gurrero says the competition couldn’t be healthier.

“I think it’s just some healthy competition for everybody and I think it’s fun,” Gurrero said.

“And I think it’s something that’s positive, people are excited to do and get behind, especially to kick off 2021 after a very difficult year,” Swier said.

​The competition starts January 2nd and goes to the 31st. The winner will be announced in February. You can check out the Downtown Digital Passport so you can vote for your favorite burger.