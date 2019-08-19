Services set for deputy who died after on-duty crash

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) – Services are being held Monday for a northwest Iowa sheriff’s deputy who died after her patrol vehicle crashed.

A Mass is scheduled at 10 a.m. at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, for Deputy Stephanie Schreurs, who died Tuesday. She was injured Aug. 9 when her vehicle ran off a road while entering a sharp curve in Lyon County. She was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.

All civilian parking will be located west and north of the Sanford Pentagon and law enforcement only parking will be located southeast of the Sanford Pentagon.

Burial is set at a cemetery in Alvord, Iowa. Lyon County authorities have shared the burial procession route map for Deputy Schreurs funeral. The community is welcome to come out and show their support along the route. Flags and signs for support are welcome.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all state flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Schreurs, 24-year veteran of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department.

