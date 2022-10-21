PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Services in memory of former South Dakota Governor Harvey Wollman will be held on Sunday Oct. 23, and Monday Oct. 24 in Huron and Doland.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Wollman’s family has declined a state memorial.

Wollman was the last Democrat to be elected Governor in South Dakota. He died on Tuesday at the age of 87.

A visitation will be held at Kuhler Funeral Home in Huron from 1-7 p.m. on the 23rd. Family will be present from 4-7 p.m.

A funeral service will be held on the 24th at First Presbyterian Church in Huron from 11-noon.

A graveside service will follow at Ebenezer Mennonite Brethren Church Cemetery in Doland at 3:00 p.m.

Flags statewide will remain at half-staff in honor of Governor Wollman through sundown on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.