Service techs getting increased calls for furnace checks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Below average, frigid temperatures have a lot of people cranking up their furnaces a bit early this year. A local heating and cooling business says the number of service calls saw a big increase this past week.

Rick Backer spent the weekend in 71-degree temps in Dallas only to return to single digits in Sioux Falls.

“I hate it. I love fall but I don’t like to transition from fall to winter. Fall is a beautiful time of year. Leaves fall off. Can do things outside. Now, when it gets cold, it takes a while for your body to adjust and you can’t do as many activities outside,” Backer said.

Like many of you, his furnace is running overtime right now to keep his home warm. So he’s getting it cleaned by a local company to prevent major issues this winter.

It’s a busy time of year for Waterbury Heating and Cooling. They’re getting hundreds of calls each week and if you want to keep your furnace running smoothly, you should get it checked out.

“Real cold temps the last couple days and definitely increased the amount of phone calls and amount of calls the guys are doing on the job site,” Peterson said.

Josh Peterson with Waterbury says many customers are on an annual plan. That way service techs can spot problems early when they’re doing routine maintenance.

“Eventually can have your intake/outtake plugged up on your furnace, combustion blowers, flame sensors, little minor things. As the temps drop, those minor things become very important,” Peterson said.

“That smaller repair could become more expensive over the long haul,” Peterson said.

Backer isn’t worried anymore heading into winter.

“Knowing that they checked my furnace, I can sleep better at night,” Backer said.