Sertoma and Dunham Park bridges will be usable by end of the year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The City of Sioux Falls has replaced two popular bridges in two local parks. The Sertoma and Dunham Park bridges were two big casualties of the 2019 March flood. But, by the end of 2020, they’re back and promising to be sturdier than ever.

Parks Development Specialist Tory Miedema is overlooking the nearly restored Sertoma Park bridge, and he can’t help but reflect on why this project began.

“The oxbow basically overflowed and actually lifted the bridge up… and actually, displaced the middle section,” Miedema said.

It was nearly two years ago when the bridges from Sertoma and Dunham Park were swept up in the 2019 March flood.

Courtesy: Outdoor Campus

“We got a lot of phone calls from the general public asking when they’d be back,” Miedema said.

What also got taken was a popular spot for people visiting the park and the Outdoor Campus.

“A lot of people liked to take their pictures on the bridge, and then, It was just a nice access between the main part of the park as well as extra space on the other side of the oxbow,” Director of the Outdoor Campus David Parker said.

Parker says that it’s caused inconvenience for park-goers.

“People haven’t been able to get across as easily. They’ve had to go the ling way just because that bridge was deemed unsafe due to the warp that it got,” Parker said.

Courtesy: Outdoor Campus

For two years, Sioux Falls Parks and Rec has been working hard to replace this bridges. Each one weighs around 30 tons and are two feet longer in width to make room for more traffic. On Thursday afternoon, they set in the new bridge at Dunham Park.

“That bridge basically connects the neighborhood into our bike path system and also into Dunham park so a very important connection there and one that gets used quite a bit,” Miedema said.

But they will connect more than just the land.

The Sertoma Bridge is almost done.

“Giving access back to that field, giving people the opportunity to take photos because it was something everyone really enjoyed here; It was a nice feature for Sertoma Park,” Parker said.

“We’re very excited,” ​Miedema said.

They’re looking to be usable right as we cross into the new year.

Miedema says that people will be allowed to walk on the bridges in a couple of weeks. They’ll apply the finishing touches and clean them in the Spring of 2021.

FEMA will also reimburse the city for the cost to fix them.