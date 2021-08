PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers in the Black Hills are asked to consider a detour because of a serious crash.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says Highway 16A, Iron Mountain Road is closed because of the motorcycle crash. Authorities say two patients are critically injured.

Other drivers in the area need to find an alternate route to get around.

This is a developing story; look for updates here as new details are confirmed.