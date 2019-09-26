Serenity family donating funds to Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been almost eight months since Serenity Dennard walked away from the Black Hills Children’s Home Society.

In that time, hundreds of law enforcement officials have spent thousands of hours, searching for any trace of her.

On Thursday, Serenity’s family is thanking the people who have searched for the little girl. The Dennards are donating money to the Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department.

The money was raised during a recent event in Serenity’s home town of Sturgis.

KELOLAND’s Sydney Thorson is talking with Serenity’s family and the Rockerville Fire Department and will bring you that story later on KELOLAND News.