Serenity Dennard’s family donates over $13,000 to Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Searchers have spent almost eight months and thousands of hours looking for any trace of Serenity Dennard. The 9-year-old walked away from Black Hills Children’s Home Society on February 3.

Searchers have been coming together for months to look for Serenity Dennard.

Recently the little girl’s family brought people together for another reason.

“Our hope was to raise money to donate, keep the searches out, bring the dog teams in. We just felt like we needed to do something.

“It’s very hard to sit at home and not partake in anything.. We have been out searching but we don’t have the tools, we don’t have the knowledge,” Kassandra said.

The family donated more than $13,000 to the Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department to continue their efforts to find their little girl.

While firefighters are grateful for the gift, what they really want is to bring Serenity home.

“As a volunteer agency there is nobody out there that is there for the money. We’re here for the community that’s what we are here for, we’re here for the family and we want to be a part of the community and help find Serenity and just bring her home,” Chief Schmidt said.

Gail Schmidt has spent 54 days helping with the search and has lost track of the miles she’s covered.

“My ultimate goal is to see Serenity come home so whether or not I’m there doesn’t matter, I just want Serenity to be found for the family and for the community,” Chief Schmidt said.

“So the fact that they go out and as much as they can that they go out this often that the dogs are out there, some days it’s hot, somedays it’s cold, it’s crazy to me and I owe them my world,” Kassandra said.

