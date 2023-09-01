SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday holds the distinction of First Friday in downtown Sioux Falls, when events and deals mark the month’s launch.

“We have several artists that are featured this evening,” Washington Pavilion assistant curator Erin Castle said. “The reception for the 20th anniversary of Sculpture Walk. We have a grand opening for the planetarium on the science center side.”

“People are also counting down the numbers of days that we have left for like, patio weather,” Papa Woody’s owner Lisa Esser said.

This month has a specific flavor, too.

“We also have the Pork Showdown kicking off today,” Downtown Sioux Falls marketing director Tenley Schwartz said. “We’ve got 17 pork dishes, brand new at 17 locations, so if you’re looking for something to eat, this is the place to be.”

September can bring all sorts of different weather, but as it begins we’re still feeling summer’s heat. Nevertheless, we all know that before too long, temperatures will drop.

“We’re getting ready to bust out the fire pits and have those going, so I think people enjoy the hot weather and don’t mind it,” Esser said. “But definitely those days when it’s got a little bit more chill in the air as fall starts to approach, it’s perfect.”