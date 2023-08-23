SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Only a week remains for the month of August. Tonight, we look ahead to what type of weather September could bring.

Our record heat may be giving us clues as to what to expect in September.

It was another warm start to the day with morning temperatures in the 70s and 80s in eastern and southeast KELOLAND. That was followed by afternoon highs reaching or making it close to record levels.

It got me thinking about looking to our past to predict our future. Here’s what I found.

80s for lows in August are rare, though it did happen twice. Once in 1938 and in 1988.

Those following Septembers had above average rainfall. Almost six inches in 1938 and almost four and a half in 1988.

Both years also had lows fall to the 30s in September.

One more year is 1971 with record highs in the lower 100s. Close to what we are currently going through. Well, September of ’71 had above average rainfall as well as numerous mornings with lows in the 30s.

So, in conclusion September of 2023 may end up wetter than average with cool overnights at times.

Some of the long range models are already hinting at September being an active month. And, the 90-day fog theory is also on board, but that is a story for a different day.