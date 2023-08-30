SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Department of Public Safety has announced its plans for sobriety checkpoints in September.

There will be 20 checkpoints next month in 15 different counties.

The counties are Lake/Moody, Minnehaha, Pennington, Beadle, Day, Codington, Lawrence, Edmunds, Hughes, Charles Mix, Mellette, Stanley, Walworth and Clay.

The monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people to not drink and drive.

Officials remind drivers not to drink and drive regardless of whether there is a checkpoint planned in their county.